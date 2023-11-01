Police investigating deadly shooting, crash near shopping center in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting and crash which happened on Tuesday night in Walton County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are assisting the Monroe Police Department with a crime scene.

The deadly shooting happened on the 2000 block of West Spring Street, according to police.

Officers said at around 7:30 p.m., they were called out to a crash in the area involving a Sedan and an SUV. As they were headed to the crash call, they received another call about someone who had been shot in the head.

Police said it appeared that the driver of the SUV had been shot in the head in a Home Depot parking lot.

The SUV continued to drive through a bank parking lot, over a median, and collided with a Sedan leaving Arby’s.

The driver of the Sedan was taken to the hospital.

The GBI confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are assisting Monroe PD with processing the crime scene and Monroe PD is leading the case.

Police have not identified the victim.

At this time, police are working to piece together details leading up to the incident.

