3 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on I-20 eastbound at Wesley Chapel Road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 20 eastbound just before Wesley Chapel Road.

According to Triple Team Traffic, DeKalb PD is shutting down the I-285 ramps to I-20 eastbound and I-20 eastbound ramp to Wesley Chapel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they got a call around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday about a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

They confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three people are dead, and two people were taken to the hospital.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Triple Team Traffic said police were turning stuck traffic around in the wrong direction to remove them from the ramp.

⚠️ TRAVEL ADVISORY continues in DeKalb: @wsbtv has learned that three have been killed and two others transported in this crash that shuts the I-285 ramps to I-20/eb (Exit 46) and I-20/eb ramp to Wesley Chapel (Exit 68). #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/TfsAuUceoj — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 1, 2023

Just around 1:15 a.m., Triple Team Traffic said police made a way to allow stuck traffic to loop around and enter I-20.

Better look: DeKalb PD have now blocked a right lane on I-20/eb here to allow this stuck ramp traffic to loop around and enter I-20/eb via the exit ramp to Wesley. For those W. Chapel-bound, they have to go to Panola (Exit 71)/take Snapfinger Woods to Wesley. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/HRvoS6ypsn — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) November 1, 2023

TRENDING STORIES:

Alternate routes are Glenwood or Flat Shoals to Wesley Chapel, according to Triple Team Traffic.

Police are investigating.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

There is no information on the identity of the three people who died.

Channel 2 Action News has crews on the scene, working to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:





©2023 Cox Media Group