Local

3 dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on I-20 eastbound at Wesley Chapel Road

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Crash scene

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 20 eastbound just before Wesley Chapel Road.

According to Triple Team Traffic, DeKalb PD is shutting down the I-285 ramps to I-20 eastbound and I-20 eastbound ramp to Wesley Chapel.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they got a call around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday about a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

They confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that three people are dead, and two people were taken to the hospital.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Triple Team Traffic said police were turning stuck traffic around in the wrong direction to remove them from the ramp.

Just around 1:15 a.m., Triple Team Traffic said police made a way to allow stuck traffic to loop around and enter I-20.

TRENDING STORIES:

Alternate routes are Glenwood or Flat Shoals to Wesley Chapel, according to Triple Team Traffic.

Police are investigating.

At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.

There is no information on the identity of the three people who died.

Channel 2 Action News has crews on the scene, working to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read