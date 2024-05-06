Sheriff update: Mom told child to ‘say bye to daddy’ before she shot him

A Texas sheriff says a woman who killed her son and then herself first asked the boy to tell his father goodbye in a Facetime call moments before she shot him.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Savannah Kriger of San Antonio, Texas, and her 3-year-old son, Kaiden, were found dead from gunshot wounds at a park on March 18 amid a custody battle, according to People.com.

The update on the case came as the Bexar County medical examiner released the cause and manner of death Wednesday. Kaiden’s manner of death was homicide and Kriger’s manner of death was suicide, the medical examiner determined.

In the update to the case at a press conference posted to Facebook, Salazar said Kriger left work at 12:49 p.m. March 18 and went to her ex-husband’s residence in Verde Bosque, Texas, where it is believed she entered his home and damaged some personal items. Her ex-husband was not at home at the time.

She then went to her home where she laid out her wedding dress on a bed and fired two shots into her wedding portraits which she placed on the bed with the dress.

Kriger then left her home and picked up her son from daycare, the sheriff said.

She FaceTimed her ex-husband at around 2:46 p.m., Salazar said, and told her husband, “You don’t have anything to [go] home to now. You really don’t. You don’t have anything at the Dovers Den house either. And you won’t have anything at all at the end of today.”

Savannah then drove to a park and, after a failed FaceTime call, sent her ex-husband a text that read “Say goodbye to your son.”

Her husband was calling the police, according to Salazar, when Kriger tried to call.

Kriger tried again to reach her husband, then made a 21-second video at the drainage ditch where the two bodies were later found. In that video, Kriger told her son to “say bye to daddy,” which the boy did, according to Salazar.

Kriger and Kaiden’s bodies were found in the drainage ditch about 19 hours after the video was made.

