Here's how we #BroadcastGood: Newsrooms showcase community impact

ATLANTA, Ga. - Channel 2 is joining local broadcasters around America on December 11th to share how we #BroadcastGood.
The nationwide #BroadcastGood campaign was launched by the National Association of Broadcasters to showcase the positive community impact and tireless charitable efforts to which journalists contribute.
Newsrooms all over the country are sharing stories of how they have worked to improve, serve and inform their communities.
From work with local charities to broader initiatives like the Convoy of Care, WSB-TV is proud to be a force of good in the metro Atlanta area. We are honored to be able to share our stories with local nonprofits, emergency responders, healthcare providers and all of the amazing people working to make our city the best it can be!
Come back on Tuesday to see how Channel 2, along with hundreds of proud broadcasters around the nation, #BroadcastGood!
