Here is how you can get free and discounted Ubers over the Thanksgiving holiday

ATLANTA — Instead of getting behind the wheel this Thanksgiving holiday, you can keep your family safe this weekend with a free or discounted ride from Uber.

Georgia is one of five states awarded $25,000.00 in ride credits by the Governors Highway Safety Association and Uber to help prevent drunk driving deaths that can occur over the holiday weekend.

Data from 2017 to 2021 shows that drunk driving was responsible for a third of traffic deaths in Georgia occurring over the Thanksgiving weekend.

“All drunk driving deaths are preventable because they are all caused by someone making the poor decision to drive after drinking,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Highway Safety said. “GOHS thanks the GHSA and Uber for their efforts to stop drunk and drugged driving and we hope everyone who chooses to drink alcoholic beverages will always make the wise choice to give the keys to a sober, designated driver or call for a ride with cab or ride-share.”

The ride credit will only be available for certain hours between Wednesday and Monday.

To receive a $25 credit, enter the code rUsQ0JNHGgv during selected hours into the Uber app.

Each account will only be able to receive one $25 credit and the Uber account user must be in Georgia to receive the credit.

These ride-share credits will be available in the following timeframes:

Wednesday: 9 p.m. -11:59 a.m.

Thursday: 12 a.m. - 6 a.m., 8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.

Friday: 12 a.m.-6 a.m; 8 p.m.-11:59pm

Saturday: 12: a.m -6: a.m; 6: p.m.-11:59pm

Sunday: 12 a.m. - 6: a.m. 8 p.m.-11:59pm

Monday: 12 a.m. -6 a.m.





