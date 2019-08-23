  • Here comes the rain: Showers, storms expected this weekend

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Friday is starting off rainy for some areas in north Georgia -- but the rest of metro Atlanta will see showers and storms later today and through the weekend. 

    Many areas will see rain as we get into the afternoon but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that even wetter weather is expected beginning Saturday.

    DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for storm alerts in your neighborhood

    We're using advanced weather technology to pinpoint the areas that will see the most rain this weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Temperatures will be coming down over the next couple days but will be in the mid 90s Friday.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories