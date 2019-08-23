ATLANTA - Friday is starting off rainy for some areas in north Georgia -- but the rest of metro Atlanta will see showers and storms later today and through the weekend.
Many areas will see rain as we get into the afternoon but Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that even wetter weather is expected beginning Saturday.
Temperatures will be coming down over the next couple days but will be in the mid 90s Friday.
Wetter weather -- means cooler weather coming too! I've got a break in the heat to tell you about, as well!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 23, 2019
