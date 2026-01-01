Coca-Cola laying off 75 workers at its Atlanta corporate headquarters

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola will lay off dozens of workers at its Atlanta corporate headquarters next month.

The layoffs will affect 75 employees and start around Feb. 28, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice posted on Dec. 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The layoffs are part of the beverage company’s restructuring it announced in 2025. The WARN notice did not specify which positions are being cut.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Coca-Cola for a statement. Scott Leith, the company’s vice president of global strategic communications, sent the following response.

“We’re evolving our organization to unlock growth we see ahead. This is something we’ve been doing steadily, and it is something we will continue to do. It’s vital to ensure our organization is built to meet changing consumer needs, including adapting alongside the rapid developments in technology and innovation. Some jobs are being eliminated, while others are being created. The overall number of changes will be determined over time, as this is an ongoing process.”

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group