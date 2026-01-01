Atlanta area homebuyers need to save for almost 5 years to afford down payments

ATLANTA — A new study by Realtor.com found that potential homebuyers in the Atlanta metro area have to save up for almost five years to afford a down payment on a house.

According to the study, the national average to save for a down payment is seven years.

For those living in the metro area, Realtor.com reported it takes 4.8 years to afford the cost of a down payment.

To make that happen, the company’s analysis said metro Atlantans need to save $4,642 per year and also earn more than $91,600 per year to afford a home.

Among the 10 metro areas with the shortest down payment saving times, Atlanta was the longest, but compared to other metro areas across the United States, it’s a short time to save.

Realtor.com reported the area with the longest time to save for a house was San Francisco, Calif., where the average homebuyer has to save for more than 36 years to afford a down payment on a home.

That’s all before a mortgage is signed on, and typical mortgages for average homebuyers are 30 years or 15 years, depending on how interest rates are assigned, and if they fluctuate.

The analysis of metro area down payment savings showed that the southern United States and areas with military bases tend to have an easier time saving up for the cash to put down on a home.

According to Realtor.com, that’s because those areas have higher numbers of people who are able to use Veterans Affairs home loans, speeding up the saving process thanks to the assistance, when eligible.

Here’s the list of metros where you spend the least time saving for a down payment on a house:

Years toDP

2025 Avg) Years toDP Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga. $22,479 $91,624 $4,642 4.8 Tucson, Ariz. $17,773 $73,941 $3,746 4.7 Oklahoma City, Okla. $16,986 $73,107 $3,704 4.6 Jacksonville, Fla. $17,278 $80,673 $4,087 4.2 Birmingham, Ala. $15,563 $73,644 $3,731 4.2 Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, Texas $14,927 $83,452 $4,228 3.5 Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. $8,563 $67,785 $3,434 2.5 Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, Va.-N.C. $8,394 $84,890 $4,301 2.0 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas $5,067 $77,385 $3,921 1.3

