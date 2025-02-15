Woman found dead in Henry County Jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate has died in the Henry County Jail on Friday.

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said a 48-year-old woman was found unresponsive during a routine safety check.

Jail medical staff, sheriff’s office staff and Henry County Fire Rescue crews responded to give her medical attention, but she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has not released her identity because next of kin has not been notified.

She had been in the jail since Wednesday on a charge of failure to appear for disorderly conduct.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play.

