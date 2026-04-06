SWAT team responds to woman shot, barricaded suspect in metro Atlanta

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — The Henry County Police Department responded to a woman shot in Ellenwood, Ga. on Monday morning.

According to police, a domestic incident was called in at Arden Place and when officers arrived, they found a woman shot.

While they provided aid to the victim until she was taken to a hospital, the man suspected of shooting her was still inside the home and briefly barricaded himself there.

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Specialized units, including a SWAT team were called to the scene to negotiate his surrender.

After an hour, police said the suspect left the home and was taken into custody.

The man was not identified and the woman’s current condition is not known, police said.

Once the home was cleared, SWAT turned the investigation over to the Henry County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

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