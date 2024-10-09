‘Suspicious package’ found outside Henry County bank

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are at a bank investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at around 8 a.m. to the Bank of America on North Henry Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious package.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

A bomb squad has arrived to determine what is in the package.

North Henry Boulevard from Highway 138 to Ryans Drive remains closed as officers investigate.

