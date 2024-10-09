‘Suspicious package’ found outside Henry County bank

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are at a bank investigating a suspicious package on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded at around 8 a.m. to the Bank of America on North Henry Boulevard after receiving a call about a suspicious package.
Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A bomb squad has arrived to determine what is in the package.
North Henry Boulevard from Highway 138 to Ryans Drive remains closed as officers investigate.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 rushed to hospital after wrong way driver causes fiery crash on I-20
- Former Pres. Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s youngest son, Jeff, living with Parkinson’s
- Man arrested for kidnapping, murder after Bartow deputies find dead woman in blanket
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group