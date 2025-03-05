Stockbridge police announce 4 people arrested for drug trafficking

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Stockbridge Police Department says four people were charged after a drug trafficking investigation.

The department said they received a tip from a Stockbridge resident after they saw something suspicious.

When officers investigated the tip, they got a search warrant and found four people with:

18.5 pounds of marijuana

24 Percocet pills

2 stolen guns (taken from vehicle break-ins in Henry County)

About $4,000 in cash

The identities, and location, of the suspects were not immediately available. Police said all four were charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute Percocet and multiple firearm-related offenses.

The individual gun-related charges were not immediately available.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details about the case and suspects.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group