Some security workers say they were never paid for ‘Dukes and Boots’ event in Hampton

HAMPTON, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is working to get answers for some of the security detail who worked at the ‘Dukes and Boots’ event and said they never got paid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Very unorganized and just ridiculous,” one security guard told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

Last Wednesday, Washington reported on complaints from some people who attended the Dukes and Boots event at the Echo Park Speedway in Hampton on July 12.

“It was horrible,” said participant April Gatison.

“There was a lot of walking from the parking lot to the entrance of the event,” she added.

“I was supposed to be paid the following Thursday, and I have not been paid,” one of the security workers said.

Several security workers reached out to Channel 2 Action News about payment problems.

TRENDING STORIES:

One security guard came forward but asked not to be identified because he fears retaliation.

“So, you feel if you show your face…,” Washington asked.

“I m not going to get paid,” the security guard answered.

Washington texted the event promoter on Wednesday, but she did not hear back.

She then called two people affiliated with the security companies that staffed the event.

One person hung up when Washington called.

The other person, named Pat said all of his security was paid.

He asked for anyone who is having a problem with payment to reach out.

“I’m saying on the record to give me a call, if you worked for me and we can go from there,” the security manager said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Last Wednesday, Washington asked the promoter JD Lovett about some of the complaints. Lovett said he and his team will review what went wrong to hopefully improve next year’s Dukes and Boots event.

“We’re open to getting better overall. We’re not ducking, we’re not hiding, we’re here,” JD Lovett said.

“I’m still holding my breath. I doubt I will get paid,” the security guard said.

©2025 Cox Media Group