77-year-old HOA treasurer charged with misappropriating funds

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A Carrollton homeowner’s association leader was arrested following an investigation into alleged embezzlement.

Carrollton police said it was a months-long investigation that led to the arrest of Jay Marshall Cain, 77, of Carrollton.

According to officials, Cain is the treasurer for the Provincial Park Homeowners Association.

Investigators said between 2022 and 2025, Cain misused thousands of dollars in HOA funds for personal expenses and forged a bank document during that time.

Police did not say how much money was misused.

Cain was charged with theft by conversion and forgery in the second degree.

More charges may be forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Det. Brandon Sheffield at 770-834-4451.

