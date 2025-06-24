Shaq, Atlanta Falcons legends host girls flag football tournament

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For the fourth year in a row, Shaquille O’Neal is partnering with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to hold a summer camp for kids.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson found out the highlight of this year’s camp in Henry County is an all-girls high school flag football tournament.

This week, 24 girls from local high schools are taking part in an all-girls flag football tournament.

“We’re out here to make a statement,” participant Zoey Moriarty said.

The tournament is part of the Sports Spectacular summer camp in Henry County, put on by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

“People call it giving back, I’m just doing what my mom told me to do, ” O’Neal said.

“We are all about education here and try to teach younger people that there are levels to everything,” Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said.

O’Neal invited his buddies, Atlanta Falcons legends Julio Jones, Harry Douglas and Roddy White. They will all mentor the students.

“A lot of these girls are going to have a chance to play at the next level. They’re out here competing with each other, having fun. There’s gonna be a tournament, so there’s got to be a winner, White said.

“Football players wear pads, but out here we have to hit, dip, everything we have to make moves to go gain our touchdowns. We’re taking everything deep. We’re happy to be out here,” Moriarty said.

For a week of camp fun that could pay off.

“I’m gonna get a fast girl from every team. We’re gonna have a race and the winner gets some Reebok sponsorship money,” O’Neal said. “Academically and athletically... we love to see those come in.”

It’s not just friends and families in the stands but college scouts, too, who could offer scholarships on the spot.

