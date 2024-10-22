Police want to identify man who tried to steal from Henry Co. gas station by tricking gaming machine

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Do you recognize this man?

Henry County police say he tried to use gaming machines to steal from a gas station.

According to police, on Thursday, September 5, he entered the Chevron gas station at 320 Fairview Road in Ellenwood and used an electronic device to manipulate the gaming machines into printing out counterfeit tickets.

He then tried to use those tickets to collect store credits.

Anyone with information that can help police identify him is asked to contact Detective T.W. Slaton at 770-288-8339, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

