Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for an armed and dangerous murder suspect in Henry County.
Lonnie Reed, 29, is accused of shooting and killing Ladell Williams, 33, during a dispute on Tunis Road in Stockbridge on June 15.
Some friends rushed Williams to the hospital, where he died.
Police are now searching for Reed and warning the public to call 911 if you see him.
