  • Police say this man took photos up a woman's skirt -- and need help finding him

    By: Matt Johnson

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are searching for a man who they say took a photo up a woman's skirt while in the checkout line at a Kroger store.

    It happened June 14 at the store on Hudson Bridge Road in Henry County.

    Police said surveillance video shows the flash on the man’s phone go off while he is holding the phone under a woman’s skirt.

