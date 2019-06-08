Police chase ends in crash; multiple suspects may still be on the run

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a chase ended in a crash on Jonesboro Road Saturday afternoon and several suspects are possibly still on the run.
Henry County police said they chased a car of armed robbery suspects from a cellphone store in Locust Grove.
The car crashed at Jonesboro road and I-285 and the suspects ran from the car. At least one suspect is in custody but others are still on the run.
The Atlanta Police Department is assisting in the search for the other suspects.
We're working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
