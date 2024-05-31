Nonprofit working to help children and transform Henry County community

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Austin Dennard says there’s something very special about hearing “The Good News.”

“It just spreads. Spreads to friends. To aunties. Family. Everybody,” Dennard said.

It’s really spreading along Rogers Street in McDonough which is the home of The Malachi House.

“Our heart was to have a place here in this neighborhood for years. We’re seeing this dream come to fruition,” Pastor Terrell Scott told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen.

Pastor Scott is the founder of a nonprofit called The River Refuge that is building a 6,000 Sq. foot community and youth center, where they will feed body and spirit.

Back in the day, Scott sold drugs on this very block. He turned his life around and now wants to help turn this underserved neighborhood around.

For those who are here to help, it’s much more than a construction project.

“He talks about fathering the next generation, and that made a big impact on me,” contractor Clif Harrison said.

Dennard has been mentored by this ministry, and when The Malachi House opens this fall, “he” will be a youth mentor.

“It’s going to be a good blessing. There will be a bunch of kids here. More kids devoted to God. They get ‘the word’ in,” Dennard said.

The nonprofit is praying for a little more help to get the project across the finish line. If you’d like to learn more about The Malachi House, click here.

