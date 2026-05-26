12 killed in Georgia Memorial Day weekend crashes

GEORGIA — The final numbers for Memorial Day travel stats are out for Georgia and state officials said the death toll hit 12.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported that 12 people died, 329 were arrested for driving under the influence, and nearly 300 crashes happened across the state.

Of the 298 crashes reported, 31 involved drivers under the influence.

More than 150 people were injured over the holiday weekend, the department said.

Of the 12 deaths reported, four were responded to directly by Georgia state troopers, while the other eight were handled by local agencies statewide.

Here are the full stats for the holiday weekend:

DUI: 329

Distracted driving: 708

Seatbelt citations: 911

Total crash report count: 298

Total crash fatalities persons: 4

Total crash injuries persons: 153

Total crashes with under the influence: 31

Total crashes with CMS involvement: 14

Total fatalities across Georgia, as reported by all agencies: 12

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