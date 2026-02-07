New lighting coming to metro Atlanta airport

Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — New lighting will be installed at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Airport after county commissioners approved the improvements.

Henry County Commissioners approved a medium intensity approach lighting system with runway alignment indicator lights.

The lighting system will include steady-burning light bars and sequenced flashing lights to guide pilots during their approach, This is designed to improve visibility and enhance safety during low-visibility conditions.

The lighting will cost $116,000. Some money will come from a state grant reimbursement with a local match paid for through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) airport improvements project.

