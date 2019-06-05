  • Neighborhood shaken after 2 drive-by shootings in 2 days on same street

    By: Audrey Washington

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors are on edge after they say bullets flew through their windows after someone opened fired on homes -- on two separate occasions. 

    Police say the back-to-back drive-by shooting happened on Daniel Street in Henry County on Sunday and Monday. 

    One mother told Channel 2's Audrey Washington the bullets just narrowly missed her four children inside. 

    Another bullet grazed on man on the back. 

    We're talking to police, who are trying to get to the bottom of who is behind the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

