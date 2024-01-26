Murder suspect caught in Henry County after more than a year on the run

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Henry County sheriff’s deputies announced a man wanted out of Richmond County in northeast Georgia and accused of felony murder was caught after being on the run since November 2022.

According to deputies, Jamari Kaliq Williams of Hephzibah, was found at a McDonough motel on Highway 155.

WJAX-TV reported on Jan. 10 that deputies in Florida were helping look for the Augusta-area murder suspect, with members of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office saying Williams was believed to be staying in Orange Park, Fla.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At the time, CCSO said Williams was believed to be “aware that he is wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous,” after receiving a tip that he was in the area from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Reporting by WJBF-TV said that Williams was wanted for the murder of 22-year-old Kyan Bowie in October 2022 in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WJBF in January 2023 that Williams, and another suspect, Lawrence Stephens, were wanted for Bowie’s murder in Hephzibah. Bowie was shot and killed on Oct. 15, 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stephens was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with a grand jury arrest warrant, according to RCSO records.

A third suspect, Diriuss Redd, was arrested and charged with Bowie’s murder in November 2022, as reported by WJBF.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was taken into custody without incident on Friday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia Senate votes to investigate misconduct allegations against Fulton DA State lawmakers voted Friday to investigate misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

©2023 Cox Media Group