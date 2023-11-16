Mother says her son was sexually assaulted inside a Henry County middle school classroom

HAMPTON, Ga. — A Henry County mother says her son was sexually assaulted at school. Now, she wants the school to punish the students involved.

She says three boys pulled down her son’s pants and exposed him to other classmates.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Hampton Middle School, where the mother also filed a police report.

“He’s in seventh grade. He’s 12 and in front of a group of kids. That’s his private parts,” said the victim’s mother Kabreesha Osborne.

Any time Osborne thinks about it, she breaks down.

“That’s like you dehumanized him,” Osborne said.

Osborne says on Oct. 12, three boys sexually assaulted her 12-year-old son at Hampton Middle School.

“He said that his pants and underwear were pulled down,” Osborne said.

Osborne says she immediately spoke with school administrators. Next, she says she filed a police report.

She tells Washington the three boys she says were involved remain at the school, while her son learns from home.

“If somebody has been sexually assaulted, they should not have to go to school and see the same kids who sexually assaulted them, whether you’re gonna split them up or not, that’s just not how you fix a situation,” Osborne said.

In a statement, a district representative wrote in part: “We are aware of an incident between students that is currently being investigated by district staff.”

Osborne sent Washington a notice she received from a district investigator about the complaint.

It says in part:

“I am investigating a possible violation of the school board’s JCAC sexual harassment policy. The purpose of this meeting will be to gather accurate information regarding the allegations contained in the complaint. Please know that the district is responsible for gathering evidence and each student is presumed innocent throughout this investigation.”

“I don’t feel like they can keep my son safe. If that happened to him, what else can happen to him?” Osborne said.

The school district did not release the names of the other students because they are minors.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

