Minor armed with knife shot by Henry County officer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County minor is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a police officer on Friday night.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Henry County police were called to a domestic incident involving a mother and her minor son.
Officers learned that the mother had locked herself in her room while her son, who was armed with a knife, was trying to break in.
They found the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife.
One officer shot at the minor and hit him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
It’s unclear if the minor approached officer’s with the knife.
The minor’s current condition and identity has not been released.
The GBI is still investigating.
