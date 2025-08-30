Minor armed with knife shot by Henry County officer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County minor is recovering in the hospital after being shot by a police officer on Friday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Henry County police were called to a domestic incident involving a mother and her minor son.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers learned that the mother had locked herself in her room while her son, who was armed with a knife, was trying to break in.

They found the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife.

One officer shot at the minor and hit him. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if the minor approached officer’s with the knife.

The minor’s current condition and identity has not been released.

The GBI is still investigating.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group