McDonough city leaders concerned about homelessness, drug use at park

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — There is an emerging problem in McDonough, and it involves homelessness and drugs.

City leaders said there are reports of teenagers and young adults sleeping at Rufus L. Stewart Park at night.

“I see it pretty regularly at night when I pass by,” said Jared Potts.

He’s a pastor with The Malachi Project who said he has noticed teenagers staying at the park in the past year.

Mayor Sandra Vincent and Police Chief Ken Noble brought it up at the special meeting on Monday night.

“We’re seeing there is a correlation with that population with drug use,” the mayor told the crowd.

She started with Barbara Coleman at Connecting Henry.

“There’s no homeless shelter in Henry County, period,” said Coleman.

Connecting Henry is the closest thing to it. That’s a nonprofit that connects people to job and housing resources.

“We welcome anyone who is struggling,” said Coleman.

She said she’s noticed the number of people in need of help has risen since the pandemic eviction moratoriums lifted.

So, the city and county lean on her for help with people who sleep in the park and a drug treatment center called Impact Alliance.

“They need to get clean, have a clear head, get some mentoring,” said Coleman. “They need role models to understand that there is a better way. You don’t have to stay in the park. You can have a successful future.”

That led to the third solution: the minister in the park, Jared Potts.

He said he has had success already. He helped a man in his 20s who was staying there.

“He responded, let me take him to a detox center, and a few months ago, I got a message from him that said, ‘Thank you for stopping for me.’ He’s been clean ever since, actually has a job,” said Potts.

There are shelters for survivors of domestic violence and children in the foster care system in Henry County.

If you or someone you know needs emergency food or shelter, you can reach out to Connecting Henry.

