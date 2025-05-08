MANHUNT: Stockbridge police searching for alleged shooter who killed 2, including bounty hunter

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say is responsible for a double homicide last month.

Romello Jabari Faison, 23, is wanted for an April 16 shooting that led to the deaths of bail recovery agent Curtis Johnson, 46, and Edward Atkins, 30.

Police say Faison is wanted on charges of murder, burglary and impersonating a police officer. It’s unclear what led to the impersonation charge.

Friends say Johnson was executing a warrant when he was shot and killed at the Southwinds Point Apartments. Atkins lived in the apartment where the shooting happened.

“My heart was shattered. It was like losing a brother,” Daniel Dubee, Johnson’s friend and business partner, told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

He says he believes Johnson was as cautious and professional as he always was while serving the warrant.

“He was courageous, he was fearless, and safety was always number one to him,” Dubee said.

