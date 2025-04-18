Friends say it’s like ‘losing a brother’ after bounty hunter killed in Stockbridge shooting

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge police are investigating the shooting death of a bounty hunter.

Officers found 46-year-old bail recovery agent, Curtis Johnson, shot to death at an apartment in Stockbridge.

“My heart was shattered. It was like losing a brother,” Daniel Dubee told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington on Friday.

Dubee said he learned of the passing of Johnson, his former partner and friend, this week.

“That day he was doing what we do just about every time we go out, you know. We went to go execute a warrant,” Dubee said.

Stockbridge police said they got the call around noon on Wednesday.

When they arrived at the Southwinds Point Apartments they said they found one person shot dead outside an apartment and another deceased in the bedroom.

The medical examiner identified Curtis Johnson as one victim and 30-year-old Edward Atkins as the other victim.

“It’s just devastating,” Dubee said.

Right now, police are looking into what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors shared pictures of the scene with Washington. The pictures showed a door off its hinges and bullet holes in the wall.

Dubee said he believes Johnson was cautious and professional while executing the warrant.

“He was courageous, he was fearless, and safety was always number one to him,” Dubee said.

Dubee set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral expenses.

“We are humbled by the support we’ve gotten from the community,” Dubee added.

