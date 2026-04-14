Man wanted after burglary turns violent in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary and assault in a Henry County neighborhood.

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Henry County police said the incident happened on November 17, 2025, in the Heron Bay community.

Investigators say the unidentified man, along with an associate, attacked a victim following a previous physical fight involving the associate and the victim.

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Police say the associate has since been identified, but the second suspect remains unknown. Authorities have now released images of the individual in hopes that someone in the community can help identify him.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Detective J. Bryant at 770-288-7731 or call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Tips, photos, and videos can also be submitted by texting 770-220-7009.

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