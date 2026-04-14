Child charged after threat made against Georgia elementary school

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A juvenile has been arrested after police say a threat was made against an elementary school in west Georgia.

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LaGrange police received information Tuesday about a potential threat involving Clearview Elementary School.

The case was turned over to the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, which determined that the threat was made through a social media account.

Investigators were able to identify the juvenile responsible, who was later arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

Police say the juvenile did not have any weapons and the investigation has found no active threat to any schools within Troup County.

The child’s age and identity were not released.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Det. D. LaPlant or Det. K. Scott at 706-883-2603. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips through the Tip411 system.

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