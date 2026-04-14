FBI’s most wanted fugitive with Georgia ties carries $1M reward

GEORGIA — A fugitive with ties to Georgia is now on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted fugitives list.

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The FBI announced Tuesday that Kashawn Nicola Roper, 50, has been added to its fugitive list, marking the 541st person to receive the designation.

Roger is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Mo., on August 23, 2020. Investigators allege that during an altercation, she fired multiple shots into a car, hitting two women. One of the victims died.

She was charged on September 10, 2020, in Jackson County, Mo., with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A federal warrant was later issued in July 2021, accusing her of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

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Authorities say Roper has ties to several states, including Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, and South Dakota, and may travel between them.

Officials warn she should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information that directly leads to her arrest and conviction.

Investigators say the case has remained unresolved for nearly five years, and they are urging the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information about Roper’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online. Officials say tips can remain anonymous.

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