Lanes blocked, tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on I-75 in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a fiery crash has caused lanes to be shut down on Interstate 75 southbound past Hudson Bridge Road.
Triple Team Traffic said all lanes are blocked southbound, and drivers are encouraged to use Highway 41 southbound for an alternate route.
RED ALERT-Henry Co.: Vehicle fire on I-75/sb past Hudson Bridge Rd. (Ex. 224). All lanes blocked; use Hwy. 41/sb for alternate route. pic.twitter.com/snzndLUqzj— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 6, 2019
A tractor-trailer was on fire at one point.
We're monitoring the accident and working to learn if anyone was hurt. We'll have LIVE updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Authorities: Girl kept in cage, starved before she was buried in backyard
- Tree-trimming helicopter crashes, pilot airlifted to hospital
- Zoo Atlanta needs your help naming its new baby sloth!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}