  • Lanes blocked, tractor-trailer catches fire after crash on I-75 in Henry County

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a fiery crash has caused lanes to be shut down on Interstate 75 southbound past Hudson Bridge Road.

    Triple Team Traffic said all lanes are blocked southbound, and drivers are encouraged to use Highway 41 southbound for an alternate route. 

    A tractor-trailer was on fire at one point.

    We're monitoring the accident and working to learn if anyone was hurt. We'll have LIVE updates on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

