Georgia 7-year-old, 4-year-old die in Valentine’s Day house fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia siblings died on Valentine’s Day after their family’s home caught on fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Oak Meadows Circle outside Sandersville.

Two young children didn’t make it out. Sheriff Joel Cochran identified the victims as 7-year-old Christian Jackson and 4-year-old Maliyah Russell, according to local media reports.

The children’s mother shared a heartbreaking video of one of the last happy moments they spent together.

"I would’ve never thought Friday would’ve been our last everything together‚" NyNy Russell wrote on Facebook. "I loved them and I made sure they knew it and felt it in every way possible."

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. The community meanwhile is rallying around the family.

Little People’s Paradise Daycare Center said Christian and Maliyah attended their daycare and “brought so much light, laughter, and joy into our classrooms.”

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce wrote the devastating fire has “touched so many in our county” and that the community will "continue to support one another with compassion, kindness, and unity."

