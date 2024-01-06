Inmate dies inside of Henry County Jail, officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate died on Friday while in custody inside the Henry County Jail, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Initial reports say Donte Battle, 24, of Scottdale, Ga. was found unresponsive inside of his cell on Friday.

Battle was given emergency medical services by Henry County Sheriff’s Office staff, jail medical staff and Henry County Fire Rescue.

Despite receiving medical attention, the Henry County Coroner’s Office declared Battle dead.

His death is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Unit, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). An official cause of death has not been determined by the county coroner’s office.

Officials say Battle had been in custody since Dec. 20 on charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of firearm/knife during commission of/attempt to commit certain felonies.

