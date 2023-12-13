‘I just want my babies back:’ Henry Co. woman says thieves kicked in door, stole her French bulldogs

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who owns two French bulldogs believes two suspects targeted her to steal the puppies.
She has surveillance video of the two men looking in her windows while she was at work. Then they kicked in her door and stole the pricey puppies.
Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Henry County where a neighborhood is wondering how this happened.
“They don’t realize that these are members of people’s families. We love these dogs. We take care of them. I just want my babies back, (you) know the other stuff, the materials who cares about that but my babies are my babies so I’ll do anything to get them back,” the victim said.
