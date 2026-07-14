Highline Warren to invest $170 million in Georgia for new facility, create 160 jobs

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Highline Warren, an American distributor of automotive aftermarket and cleaning products, is planning a multi-year, $170 million investment in a new logistics and operations center in McDonough.

The project was announced Tuesday by the governor’s office.

Officials said the Highline Warren investment would create 160 new jobs and strengthen the company’s network to better serve its customers and support long-term growth in the United States.

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Gov. Brian Kemp said the investment was thanks to Georgia’s competitive advantages for businesses.

“Like so many other businesses, Highline Warren recognizes Georgia’s advantages when it comes to affordably producing and efficiently moving products to market,” Kemp said. “With reliable logistics infrastructure that includes the fastest growing port on the East Coast, our state offers unmatched connectivity and a highly-skilled workforce that leads to success. This investment will further grow opportunities for hardworking Georgians and I want to thank Warren for choosing us.”

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Highline Warren is headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and distributes and manufactures maintenance and cleaning solutions for automotive, home, commercial and industrial applications.

The new Highline Warren facility will be located at 830 Highway 42 South in McDonough, occupying the former Zinus building at a facility spanning more than 1.1 million square feet.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on strengthening our network to better serve our customers,” Highline Warren CEO Darcy Curran said. “McDonough and the State of Georgia offer a strategic location with access to a skilled workforce and strong logistics connections to global markets.”

Curran said the McDonough region would give the company access to its first port of entry on the East Coast, improving its ability to move products and making the supply chain easier for its customers, and long-term growth.

McDonough city officials said the investment would be a boon for the local economy.

“The City of McDonough is pleased to welcome this $170 million investment, which will enhance our thriving economy and bring 160 new jobs closer to home for our residents,” McDonough Mayor Kamali “Kam” Varner said, welcoming the significant investment.

Highline Warren plans to begin hiring for the new McDonough facility later this year. Operations at the new logistics and operations center are expected to commence in late 2026.

Interested individuals can find more information about job openings online.

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