Henry County to host electronic recycling event

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Got old electronics you need to get rid of? Henry County is hosting an e-cycling event next weekend.

    It's happening Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Jason T. Harper Event Center in McDonough.

    You can drop off most electronics for free just remove them from their boxes. There is a charge for electronics like t-v's and monitors.

