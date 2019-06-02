Henry County to host electronic recycling event

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Got old electronics you need to get rid of? Henry County is hosting an e-cycling event next weekend.
It's happening Saturday from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Jason T. Harper Event Center in McDonough.
You can drop off most electronics for free just remove them from their boxes. There is a charge for electronics like t-v's and monitors.
For more information, click here.
TRENDING STORIES
- 3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide near Cartersville, police say
- Virginia Beach shooting: 12 victims identified
- Man found dead in Georgia Piggly Wiggly freezer, police say
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}