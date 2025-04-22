Henry County Schools breaks ground on new ‘state-of-the-art’ STEM high school

Lining it up with Earth Day, Henry County Schools broke ground on building a new state-of-the-art STEM high school in Stockbridge.

The high school will focus on science, technology, engineering and math programs, including specialization on three tracks: aerospace engineering, biotechnology and sustainability and green energy.

“This is a historic moment for Henry County Schools,” Dr. John Pace III, the superintendent, said. “This STEM high school is one of the greatest examples of our progress and promise as a district. It represents the culmination of years of commitment and investment by our award-winning Board of Education.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pace said the district also worked to choose the curriculum in alignment with regional and global workforce demands to ensure “students have access to cutting-edge learning experiences” and ways to have high-impact career opportunities in the future.

The new school will cost about $73 million and span more than 170,000 square feet.

The district said the school should open in fall 2017, starting off with a mix of ninth and 10th grade students as it builds up to “a capacity of 900 students from across Henry County.”

TRENDING STORIES:

At the groundbreaking, officials said students would have to apply for a spot at the school.

Pace said he hoped the new school could be a model for other districts in the future.

Funding for the project was approved through an E-SPLOST VI effort in August 2024, officials said.

In addition to being focused on science and technology education, the facility will also be built to be green-certified an feature technology-integrated classrooms.

“Today, as we break ground on this state-of-the-art STEM school, we celebrate a bold vision brought to life – a vision rooted in our district’s Community-Inspired Strategic plan to transform education through opportunities, access, outcomes, and, of course, innovation,” said Chief Learning and Performance Officer Dr. Cleveland Johnson III. “From expanding hands-on learning programs to strengthening industry partnerships, we have laid a strong foundation to ensure our students have the skills and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Today, we take the next step in that journey.”

At the groundbreaking, school district officials were joined by a variety of local dignitaries and members of the Henry County School Board.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group