Cherokee County expands community response team for emergencies

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County has expanded its community emergency response team, adding 14 new members, all of whom are volunteers.

Channel 2’s Michele Newell was at the emergency operations center to learn more about how the new volunteers are helping the team cover more ground.

When severe weather hits, Cherokee County has a number of crews who respond to emergencies.

Among those who respond are a team of volunteers.

“The ability to conduct the training and interest in the program really took a hit with COVID,” Erika Neldner, Cherokee County Communications Director, said.

With more than a dozen new members, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is able to help more people across the county.

“CERT participants who have gone through the proper training will be called upon mainly during severe weather events. like our recent tornado activity, Hurricane Helene,” Neldner said.

From the classroom to hands-on training, each member gains new skills to use in critical situations.

“We utilized the fire training center that Cherokee Fire runs,” Neldner told Channel 2 Action News.

The training looks and feels like real-life emergencies, like a building fire.

“On one level it was all smokey and they had to go in and find anybody in there and bring them out,” Neldner said.

The skills can also be used for emergencies the team members may experience at home, or in their neighborhoods.

“If their neighbor has something that happens or their child or a sibling, they have the knowledge and capabilities to provide some assistance until first responders can arrive,” Neldner explained.

