Henry County manager out as board signals ‘new direction’

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A major leadership change is underway in Henry County.

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The Henry County Board of Commissioners announced Wednesday it is parting ways with County Manager Cheri Matthews, effective immediately.

“The Board has elected to move in a new direction regarding the management and operational leadership of Henry County,” the Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

Board Chair Carlotta Harrell said the decision reflects the county’s strategic priorities and long-term vision.

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“Henry County is experiencing significant growth, evolving service demands, and new opportunities that require a more strategic approach,” Harrell said in a statement. “The Board has determined that a change in leadership is necessary to align our organizational structure with the needs and expectations of our residents.”

Matthews’ tenure ends immediately. County leaders did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding her departure.

Harrell thanked Matthews for her service and wished her well in future endeavors.

The Board says interim leadership and next steps in the transition process will be announced in the coming days.

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