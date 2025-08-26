Henry County Fire Rescue adds new ladder truck

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Fire Rescue has added a new fire engine.
The 2025 Pierce Enforcer is a 100-foot ladder truck, one of only two of its kind in the county.
It does not have a pump, but is intended for specialized operations, carrying equipment for search and rescue, ventilation, high-angle and low-angle rescue, forcible entry, and extrication.
The new fire engine will be housed at Fire Station #9 in Stockbridge.
