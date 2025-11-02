Gas station bandits stole nearly $9,000 from ATM at Henry County gas station, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects are wanted for a series of burglaries in Stockbridge and Ellenwood, after stealing cash and an ATM, according to police.

The burglaries occurred on Oct. 25, around 4:50 AM.

Henry County police said the suspects first targeted the BP Gas Station at 5054 Highway 155 North in Stockbridge, where they stole cigarette cartons and cash.

They then crossed the street to the Chevron Gas Station at 5051 Highway 155 N, where they stole an ATM containing $8,845, according to authorities. The suspects placed the ATM inside the trunk of a Dodge Charger.

Police said the suspects also burglarized the Breakfast Bunny and the World of Smoke in Ellenwood.

They used the Dodge Charger to flee the scenes of the crimes.

Authorities have released images of the suspects and the vehicle used in the burglaries. The Henry County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the individuals involved.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects’ identities is urged to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos, and photos to 770-220-7009.

