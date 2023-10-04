Former Henry County officer says retired captain groped her

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A former Henry County SVU police officer wants her former police captain held accountable for what she said were years of sexual harassment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wednesday, Christina Gatchel along with her attorney revealed a photo to Channel 2 Action News.

The photo showed now-retired Henry County Police Capt. Norman “Woody” Fowler with his hand on Gatchel’s rear-end.

“I’m fighting to hold the police captain who sexually battered me both criminally and civilly responsible,” said Gatchel.

Gatchel said she was groped by Fowler during his retirement party in 2021.

“There happened to be a photographer who knew what Fowler had a reputation for and took the picture,” attorney Constance Cooper said.

Cooper said it was clear her client was uncomfortable in the photo.

TRENDING STORIES:

“She’s trying to avoid physical contact during that hug,” Cooper explained.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington asked Cooper what kind of relationship, if any Gatchel had with Fowler.

“They had a professional relationship.”

“Just a professional relationship?”

“Yeah.”

Gatchel said she is one of eight women who reported sexual harassment by Fowler. Wednesday, Washington went to the last address listed for Fowler.

She learned Fowler had since moved out of town.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Washington also called and emailed Henry County Police about the photo and the accusations. She did not hear back.

Gatchel said she reported Fowler but was told the Henry County Solicitor’s Office would not pursue charges.

“Officer Gatchel nonetheless moved forward, and Captain Fowler was allowed to enter an Alford guilty plea to misdemeanor sexual battery,” Cooper explained.

An Alford plea means the guilty plea is not an admission of guilt by Fowler that is binding on a civil action.

Gatchel said she plans to move forward with the civil case.

“Everyone who protects and serves, man or woman deserves to be protected and to serve on equal footing,” Gatchel said.

The lawsuit also alleges the chief of police and the human resources director failed to act when Gatchel notified them about the accusations.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Frustration builds as trains continue to trap residents in northwest Atlanta neighborhoods





©2023 Cox Media Group