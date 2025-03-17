Fake debit cards, guns found during search warrants in Stockbridge neighborhood

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A joint operation between Stockbridge police and the U.S. Postal Inspectors led to illegal drugs and guns being taken off the streets.
Last week, police in Stockbridge and postal inspectors conducted search warrants on Mechanic Street.
During the search, authorities said they found the following:
- Six guns, including one illegally converted into a fully automatic machine gun;
- Dozens of fake debit cards linked to financial crimes;
- Drug paraphernalia connected to illegal drug activity;
- More than $3,400 in cash acquired through fraud;
Police said the operation didn’t stop in the city limits of Stockbridge.
“Multiple arrests were made simultaneously in surrounding states, striking a major blow to a criminal operation,” Stockbridge police said.
Details about arrests were not released.
