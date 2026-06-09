Metro man shot 4 times by fake delivery driver, ex of girlfriend now in custody

KENNESAW, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is recovering after he was shot four times by someone who knocked on his door disguised as a delivery driver.

Police told Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks that the shooter was holding a box covering his face, and when the homeowner opened the door, the man shot him four times through the box.

Courtney Burdett said she just moved in a few doors down from John Rice, the victim.

“Nothing ever happens here, it’s a quiet street,” Burdett told Hendricks.

The ex of Rice’s girlfriend, Jacob Kevinsson, is now in custody, who is connected to the shooting.

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Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan said they always look at the people closest to the victim.

Buchannan said the department also had help from neighbors and security cameras, which he says have been a vital part of solving crimes.

Burdett and her 8-month-old baby moved in after the shooting and said she will now think twice about any delivery driver who comes to her door.

“It is concerning to think that anyone could walk up with a box and gain your trust as a neighbor,” Burdett said.

Burdett said she would now think twice before answering the door.

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