44-year-old man accused of trafficking meth in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Deputies said a man arrested during a traffic stop had more than just a suspended license.

Last month, Carrollton police began investigating Joshua Horton, 44, after he was suspected of distributing methamphetamine.

On Feb. 13, Carrollton police and Haralson County authorities began tracking Horton’s movements. Authorities learned Horton was driving into Haralson County with a suspended license, which led to deputies conducting a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies said the 44-year-old had a trafficking amount of meth. As authorities continued their investigation, they executed a search warrant at Horton’s motel room in Carrollton. During the search, officials said they found 28 ounces of meth.

Horton was arrested and booked into the Haralson County Jail. He faces additional charges in Carroll County for trafficking meth.

“The Carrollton Police Department remains committed to targeting illegal drug distribution and ensuring the safety of our community,” the department said.

