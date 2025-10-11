Detention officer charged with bringing contraband to metro Atlanta jail

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta detention officer is facing charges of his own.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Detention Officer Miles J. Moxie was arrested after an investigation into contraband in the jail.

Detention officers found the contraband in the jail, but did not comment on what they found.

Moxie is being charged with violation of oath by public officer and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

He has been terminated, effective immediately.

“The trust our community places in this office is our greatest responsibility,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “Any violation of that trust — especially from within our ranks — is taken seriously and addressed with transparency and accountability. We will continue to uphold the law, regardless of where the investigation may lead.”

