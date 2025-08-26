Comedian, actor Chris Tucker hosts celebrity golf tournament in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Atlanta’s own comedian, actor, and humanitarian, Chris Tucker hosted celebrities and athletes on Monday for the 2025 Chris Tucker Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held at the Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge.

The Chris Tucker Foundation funds community organizations and charities focused on youth development and well-being.

“It takes a village to raise a child. So this is just part of it,” Tucker told Channel 2. “If somebody needs help, we give scholarships to Morehouse College. My son went there, to Morehouse College. And other things we do for schools, back-to-school stuff, the homeless ministry through the church.”

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins was spotted at the tournament. Other celebrities scheduled to participate included Jeffrey Osborne, Peabo Bryson, Damien Hall, Akon, T.I., former Atlanta Braves player David Justice, and others.

