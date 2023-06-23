Clayton County police search for 17-year-old who was last seen at Chick-fil-A

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old who disappeared Thursday afternoon.
Clayton County police are looking for 17-year-old Rayna Marvin, last seen at a Chick-fil-A on Tara Blvd in Hampton at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
Marvin is described as being four foot eleven inches and weighs 157. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Authorities said Marvin was last seen wearing a Chick-fil-A uniform.
Police added that Marvin suffers from depression.
Anyone with information regarding Marvin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
